Elon Musk reacts as Neuralink recipient writes her name using only thoughts after 20 years: 'This is possible'

A woman has drawn widespread attention online after sharing an extraordinary milestone — signing her name for the first time in 20 years, using only her thoughts. The breakthrough, credited to Elon Musk’s company Neuralink, has left social media users amazed. A Neuralink recipient signed her name after 20 years using only her thoughts; Elon Musk reacted.

A historic moment, shared on X

Audrey Crews, a Neuralink recipient, posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) showing her handwritten signature displayed on a laptop screen.The caption read, “I tried writing my name for the first time in 20 years. I’m working on it. Lol #Neuralink.”

Quoting her post, another X user wrote, “Neuralink recipient writes her name for the first time in 20 years telepathically.” Responding to that, Neuralink founder Elon Musk confirmed the achievement, adding, “She is controlling her computer just by thinking. Most people don’t realise this is possible.”

Musk’s reply to the post has since garnered nearly 11 million views, drawing attention. One user commented, “This is the most exciting thing I’ve seen all year.” Another wrote, “This technology will change humanity forever.” A third user simply said, “This made me cry.”

Neuralink’s vision: Blindsight and beyond

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Neuralink is currently developing a brain chip called Blindsight, which aims to restore vision to the blind and potentially provide what they describe as "superhuman vision". While the technology has only been tested in monkeys so far, the company has ambitious plans for its rollout.

Bloomberg also reported that Neuralink aims to launch Blindsight commercially by 2030. By 2031, the company hopes to be generating over $1 billion annually in revenue through three distinct types of brain implants.

What is Neuralink?

As per the company's official description, Neuralink is focused on building devices that allow a bi-directional interface with the brain. Their mission is to "restore movement to the paralysed, restore sight to the blind, and revolutionise how humans interact with their digital world."