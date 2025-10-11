Elon Musk reacts to video of Rohit Sharma trying out Tesla Model Y with a simple gesture

A video of Rohit Sharma trying out a new Tesla Model Y has taken over social media, prompting responses from various people. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the latest addition to the list. Rohit Sharma was spotted driving a Tesla Model Y. (File Photo)

“This is why Tesla doesn’t need to advertise - Rohit Sharma (captain of India’s national cricket team), who has 45M followers on Instagram, just bought a new Tesla Model Y,” an X profile wrote while posting the video.

What does the video show?

In the video, Rohit Sharma sits in the driver’s seat, fastening the safety belt. Once he is done, he takes the car out for a ride. At one point, the car’s number plate “MH01FB3015” is visible, which some speculate is a nod to his children. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s daughter, Samaira, was born on December 30, 2018. The couple also welcomed their son Ahaan on November 15, 2024.

Elon Musk reposted a video featuring Rohit Sharma. (Screengrab)

How did Elon Musk react?

Though the Tesla co-founder didn’t write anything on X, he reposted the video shared by the user on his platform.

Rohit Sharma’s video prompted people to share various remarks. One individual wrote, “Good products like Tesla need not advertise, but word of mouth can spread like wildfire.” Another added, “When you make a great product, it sells itself. Tesla has one of the highest satisfaction ratings and repeat customers amongst autos.”

A third commented, “You can't get better exposure than that!” A fourth expressed, “Wild move by Rohit! When a cricket legend picks Tesla, you know the game is changing. That sleek Model Y looks like it belongs in a winning team. Anyone else tempted to switch to electric now?”

Tesla in India:

The American EV maker recently entered the Indian market with its showrooms in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and Aerocity in New Delhi.