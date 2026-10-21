Elon Musk recalls firing Tesla employee who later killed 3 people in Austin shooting: 'He was fired because he assaulted a woman'

Elon Musk recalled an incident involving a former Tesla employee who was fired after violently assaulting a woman for accidentally stepping on his prayer rug at the company’s factory in Austin, Texas. The man, identified as Ndiaga Diagne, later killed three people in a mass shooting in the city in March 2026. Walter Isaacson and Elon Musk interacting during a podcast. (YouTube/The Builders)

Musk recounted the incident in a recent interview with Walter Isaacson, uploaded on the YouTube channel ‘The Builders’. The discussion began when Isaacson questioned Musk about the difference between judging people as individuals and making generalisations about entire groups.

“One of the things our country’s founded on is individuals versus group identities. Do you worry that sometimes when you make sweeping generalisations, you’re making a group identity rather than saying the foundational ethic of the United States, which is that individuals get treated separately?” Isaacson asked Musk.

In response, Musk argued that treating people as individuals should not mean assuming that everyone has the same mindset or motivations. “Yes, but you can’t conflate that with the sort of blank slate fallacy that all people are exactly the same at their core. They’re not. This is just an obvious falsehood,” he said.

“You know, you can’t put yourself in the mind of a serial killer unless you’re a serial killer. Like, unless you enjoy murdering people. You can’t imagine why someone would do such a thing,” Musk added.

He then spoke about religious extremism, arguing that some individuals view people outside their religion as enemies or believe they should die. “But you can obviously recognise there are people who do have that mindset and that if you let them into the country, they will kill people,” Musk said, before recounting the incident involving the former Tesla employee.

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What Musk said about the former Tesla employee Musk said the employee had worked at Tesla’s Austin factory until December 2025, when he was fired after assaulting a woman who accidentally stepped on his prayer rug.

“We had someone who was working at the Tesla factory in Austin until December of last year. He was fired because he assaulted a woman who stepped on his prayer rug in the factory," Musk recalled.

"Okay, so she wasn't expecting anyone to be praying in the factory, and he was praying in the factory. She accidentally stepped on his prayer rug, and he assaulted her, violently assaulted her. So he was fired for that,” he said.