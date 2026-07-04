Fact Check: Is Ice Spice pregnant with Tobey Maguire's baby? Here's the truth behind the viral rumor

Social media went into a frenzy this week after posts claimed Ice Spice was caught kissing Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire and was even expecting a baby with him. But here's what's actually true. Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire spark dating and pregnancy rumors after a viral photo. (X/@BuzzingPop)

What sparks the rumors? The rumors began after a photo surfaced showing Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire standing close together on a balcony at Michael Rubin's star-studded 2026 White Party in the Hamptons on Wednesday, July 1. The photos don't actually show the two kissing, but that didn't stop chatter from spreading online. Social media users were convinced it showed a kiss.

Page Six confirmed both Ice Spice and Maguire attended the event but did not report that they were kissing or dating. The speculation also brought attention to their age gap, since Maguire is 51 and Ice Spice is 26 which is a 25-year difference.

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“Ice Spice leaves social media in complete meltdown after being caught kissing Tobey Maguire, then drops the bombshell that they're expecting a baby together and preparing to start a life under one roof," one post read on X.

Reactions ranged from jokes to concern, with one user writing, “Lil Peter Parker is on the way,” while another commented, “Please don't tell me this is true cos if it is Tobey should by all means do a DNA test on that child.”

Others were more skeptical, with one person writing, “She might be kidding right?”

“She literally said nothing about it," wrote another.