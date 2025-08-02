Fireball rises from ground as manhole explodes in Brooklyn: Pedestrians flee to safety in viral video

A video of a fireball rising through a manhole in the middle of a Brooklyn neighbourhood has surfaced on social media. The footage captures the manhole's explosion, triggering a fireball to rise from the ground and into the air. As per reports, the incident occurred on Central Avenue in Bushwick. The video of a manhole exploding in Brooklyn was initially posted on the Citizen app. (Screengrab)

The video was initially posted on the Citizen App but later landed on other social media platforms. The footage captures several cars on the road, with one vehicle crossing the manhole moments before it explodes.

As soon as the giant fireball rises, people scatter to get to safety while screaming. According to a New York Post report, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said Con Ed responded to the scene. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

Another manhole erupts in Brooklyn:

The post reported that about two hours after the manhole exploded, a similar incident left EMS personnel rushing to Lewis Avenue and Pulaski Street. According to the FDNY, it was due to another manhole fire, which occurred less than a mile away from the first scene. Reportedly, during the second explosion, the fire got dangerously close to some businesses and vehicles.

'Green flames’ come out of the manhole:

Earlier this year, another incident involving a manhole in Texas freaked people out - a video captured “eerie green flames” coming out of a manhole at a college.

“All the active fire that we know of that we have been able to identify, it is gone, it is out. We can’t rule out there may be some small areas with still some smoldering fire underground, but there is no evidence at all that there is any active fire,” Deputy Chief Wilson said at a press conference at the time.

An X user posted the video with the caption, “Green/yellow flames are blowing out of the manhole covers from the sewers.”