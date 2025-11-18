Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Popeyes limited-time menu: All on new spooky meal

Popeyes has launched a limited-time menu inspired by Five Nights at Freddy's 2. Directed by Emma Tammi, the horror film is set to hit the theatres on December 5. As a homage to the popular franchise, the fast-food chain unveiled a spooky Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu across all US locations on Monday. Popeyes launches Five Nights at Freddy's 2 limited-time menu(Popeyes)

Popeyes launches limited-time Five Nights at Freddy's menu

As part of the creepy launch, Popeyes is leaning into traditional pizzeria flavours like garlic and cheese. “Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria is an iconic part of the film,” Popeyes VP of Culinary Amy Alarcon said in an official press release. “We had a blast reimagining that over-the-top energy through our menu — where that iconic Popeyes flavor meets a little bit of nostalgic pizzeria mystery.”

Starting November 17, the menu inspired by Blumhouse's supernatural horror film will be available across all Popeyes locations nationwide. While the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu features two bundle options, customers can also purchase individual items. Here's a look at the full list of delicacies and their prices:

Freddy Fazbear Deluxe Box ($12.99): 3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy chicken tenders topped with a garlic parmesan rub. It is served with warm, garlic-crusted Cheesy Bites and a marinara dipping sauce. The bundle also comes with a Cupcake Cup and a choice of beverage.

Freddy Fazbear Box ($7.99): 3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy chicken tenders topped with a savoury garlic parmesan rub. It is served with warm, garlic-crusted Cheesy Bites and a marinara dipping sauce.

Cheesy Bites with Marinara Sauce ($3.99): Lightly hand-breaded, golden-fried garlic-crusted cheese curds made with white cheddar cheese. These are served with one cup of marinara sauce.

Cupcake Cup ($3.99): A moist, strawberry-flavoured cake topped with sweet pink icing.

It is important to note that the prices for bundles may vary.