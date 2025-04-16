Indiana local charged bizarre ‘bitching fee’ at pizzeria – and the reason will shock you

A Reddit user has revealed that they got charged a “bitching fee” at their local pizzeria for speaking out about an incorrect order. The Indiana local shared their bizarre experience in the r/funny subreddit on Reddit. Indiana local charged bizarre ‘bitching fee’ at pizzeria (Reddit)

“I ordered a Miller Lite and she [the server] gave me a Bud Light. But since she had already opened the Bud Light while walking towards my table she couldn’t just swap it out,” the user wrote.

“She had to eat the Bud Light, giving it to me for free and then got me a Miller on top of it. Honestly, there wasn’t any bitching involved so I don’t know what that was about,” they added.

The user was shocked to find that a $5 “bitching fee” had been added to the cheque when it was time to pay a $24,78 bill. “I wasn’t even going to complain, but my friend spoke up forcing me to point out her mistake,” the customer said.

“I’ve bitched enough in my life to know I’ve earned it. With that said I don’t believe I was bitchy in that moment,” they added.

The user said that they did not question the server about the extra charge. “I didn’t even bring it to her attention and just paid and left. I’m sure if I had she would have been absolutely mortified,” the customer explained.

‘This is funny, but also probably a crime’

The post received several responses on Reddit, with many joking about the incident. “Bitching about the bitching fee? That’s another bitching fee,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is funny, but also probably a crime. You can't make up fake fees and then charge people's cards. It's wire fraud.” “This is coming off my bill or they ain’t getting a dime,” one said.

“$22 for 3 beers, a pepperoni pizza, and bitching seems like a pretty good deal. Where is this combo?” one use joked, while another wrote, “this might be a lawsuit. Was NO Bitching clearly posted at the entrance? If not you should sue. Just don't know a lawyer that would put up with your bit** a**.” “As a business, can they realistically charge this? Like, how is this not inflating the bill for profit?” one user question. Another joked, “Bitching about being charged for bitching”.