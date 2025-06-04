Popeyes throws shade at McDonald's after releasing Chicken Wraps to compete with Snack Wrap: ‘…Y'all good?’

Popeyes announced a new menu item on Monday to rival McDonald's Snack Wrap, which is returning next month. The latter shared an emotional note on X Tuesday over the comeback of its fan-favourite item, which was discontinued in 2016. In response to the unusually long post by its competitor, the fried chicken chain had a hilarious reaction. McDonald's vs Popeyes - The wrap battle: The two fast-food chains are battling it out with Snack Wrap and Chicken Wraps, respectively(Popeyes, McDonald's)

Popeyes throws shade at McDonald's after unusually long post over Snack Wrap's return

After months of speculation, McDonald's finally revealed that Snack Wrap will return to its menu on July 10. First introduced in 2006, the popular item features one of McDonald's new McCrispy chicken strips, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, according to the company.

McDonald's commemorated the return of Snack Wrap with a lengthy post, thanking customers for their unwavering support in achieving this feat. “I don’t usually do this, and i didn’t run this by brian from legal (sorry brian). but i have something to say. not as mcdonald’s but as the person behind the mcdonald’s account,” the fast-food chain wrote on X.

“Yes, i could post about the Snack Wrap, tease you with tweets like “bring back ___” (knowing exactly what you’d say), and even manifest for its return. but i couldn’t bring it back,” McDonald's went on, adding, “You know who could bring it back? YOU,” while addressing its loyal customers.

The company continued to say, “YOU commented under every post. YOU made petitions. YOU asked for it back in the DRIVE THRU!? YOU tweeted every day for 100 days straight. YOU rallied. you organized. and i saw it all. thanks to you, the Snack Wrap will be back,” before thanking fans for creating a “movement so powerful that you finally won.”

While McDonald's fans were touched by its heartfelt announcement, Popeyes took a hilarious dig at its competitor. In response to the former's post, the latter shared a screenshot of messages, which read, “I ain't reading all that. I'm happy for u tho (sic). Or sorry that happened.” “…y'all good?” Popeyes asked.

In a news release published Monday, Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes, said, “With our new Chicken Wraps, we’ve taken our iconic chicken tenders and wrapped them in something completely new, bringing all that craveable crunch in a fresh, portable way.”

“We wanted to create a Chicken Wrap that was undeniably Popeyes. Infusing the flavors from our famous biscuit into our wraps was the perfect way to ensure our signature flavors shined through,” Alarcon added. The new Chicken Wraps will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, the company said.