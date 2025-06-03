‘Person behind McDonald's account’ credits customers for Snack Wrap's return, leaves netizens in awe

McDonald's officially announced the return of Snack Wrap on Tuesday. The company revealed on X that the beloved item will be back on the menu on July 10. As fans rejoiced over the news, the company issued a lengthy statement, crediting customers for the feat. McDonald's is officially bringing back Snack Wrap. Beloved menu item to return on July 10.(Bloomberg, Getty)

McDonald's brings back Snack Wrap, thanks customers for support and dedication

Snack Wrap was first introduced in 2006. Its key ingredients at the time were grilled or crispy chicken breast meat, lettuce, cheese, and sauce. Despite its popularity, the wrap was phased out nationally in 2016, according to the Food Network.

As the iconic item will be back by popular demand next month, McDonald's thanked its customers for their unwavering support. “I don’t usually do this, and i didn’t run this by brian from legal (sorry brian). but i have something to say. not as mcdonald’s but as the person behind the mcdonald’s account,” the fast-food chain wrote on X.

The person who handles McDonald's social media went on to say, “I once posted, “social media managers don’t control the menu.” as much as i hated admitting it at the time, it’s true,” adding, “I couldn’t bring it back. You know who could bring it back? YOU.”

“YOU commented under every post. YOU made petitions. YOU asked for it back in the DRIVE THRU!? YOU tweeted every day for 100 days straight. YOU rallied. you organized. and i saw it all. thanks to you, the Snack Wrap will be back,” McDonald's continued.

The company employee thanked customers for creating a “movement so powerful that you finally won.” “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. today, i woke up with an even greater feeling of gratitude and pride. because finally after 9 years, i get to announce the day the Snack Wrap returns.”

In addition to the highly anticipated return of the Snack Wrap, the lengthy message from McDonald's X handle left netizens in awe. “This is honestly one of the most wholesome, hilarious, and heartfelt announcements ever!” one user said.

Several others echoed similar sentiments, praising the heartfelt message from the company. “This is beautiful. I just shed a tear,” one more fan said, while another noted, “This is so sincere I love it.”