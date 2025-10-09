Fortnite servers will be down ahead of version 37.50: Here's when update rolls out

Fortnite servers will be down for some time on October 9 to upload the version 37.50 update. This maintenance work will begin at 4 AM ET and will continue for around 90 minutes. Matchmaking will be stopped 30 minutes before the beginning of the maintenance update, the Mirror reports. Fortnite servers to be down as version 37.50 gets uploaded: When will the latest update to the game arrive?(fornite.com)

Fornite servers will be down

This latest update is the second in a short span of time. Last week, an update brought in new features like K-pop Demon Hunters and Huntr/x. Now, the second of the two scheduled updates this month will make the game even more appealing for users. This time around, the added features will include Scooby-Doo, Terrifier skins, and the new Doja Cat x Fortnite update.

As per All Out Gaming, the game’s developers have informed of two glitches being fixed as part of the latest update. These have been notified on the Fortnite Community Trello Board:

“We’re working to fix an issue with the Shockwave Hammer preventing sprinting after you try to sprint while mid-air.”

“The Kevin Brella Glider currently displays the previous season’s Glider name and description (Fox Clan Brella) when viewed in the Locker.” These two fixes will be for the Battle Royale and other shooter modes.

What's in the latest update?

According to The Mirror, the latest update will complete the files needed to launch the Fortnitemares. Last week’s updates introduced the K-pop Demon Hunters, and they provided a new twist to the Horde Rush mode, with demons being the theme.

After this latest update, there would be more spookiness and a more gripping horror theme to the gaming experience.

This update is very apt as it comes with Halloween approaching fast. So, gamers can now look forward to playing their favorite game with a spooky and demon-infested twist on Halloween itself. It will also make the gaming experience smoother.

FAQs:

When is Fortnite going to be under maintenance?

Fortnite will undergo maintenance from 4 AM ET on October 9. Though the amount of time it will be in that condition is not certain, one can expect at least 90 minutes for the update.

What update is being uploaded?

The latest update is to version 37.50.

What will be the new features available?

The latest update will add Scooby-Doo and Terrifier skins and will address a couple of bugs.