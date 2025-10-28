Four American sisters get diagnosed with same brain disorder in shocking discovery, What is Chiari malformation?

Parents are able to detect problems with their children before a report or a medical professional verifies them. And this is just what happened to Paul and Ashlee Higginbotham, who shared six children together. While they have witnessed the kids' illnesses and tantrums in the past, Austyn, their youngest daughter, did not feel healthy at all. The Higginbotham family faced a rare challenge as four of their daughters were diagnosed with Chiari malformation.(Pixabay)

Since Austyn's birth, her sleep was never good and she used to cry for hours. Like children of her age, her mother claimed she was “never smiling, never laughing,” CBS News reported. Her hands trembled as she grew, and she displayed modest developmental delays.

Her parents were aware that this was more than a period of being a cranky baby. Doctors performed brain and genetic tests at 18 months. At that point, they discovered that Austyn had a rare brain disorder called Chiari malformation.

“That moment when Austyn's MRI results came up on my screen and we read the diagnosis of Chiari malformation – that was the moment our world was flipped upside down,” Ashlee stated.

What is Chiari malformation?

A disorder known as Chiari malformation occurs when the skull's structure is perhaps too tiny or structured wrongly, pushing the cerebellum—the bottom portion of the brain—downward into the spinal canal. Since the cerebellum is primarily responsible for controlling posture, movement, balance, and coordination, even basic tasks can become painful or challenging when it is compressed.

This compression can cause symptoms such as persistent headaches, nerve discomfort, weakness, muscular disorders, trouble walking and balancing, and spine problems including scoliosis, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). In the worst situations, paralysis may potentially be the outcome of Chiari malformation.

The rare disorder affects 1 in every 2,000 people.

Also Read: Why did Trump get an MRI scan? Top cardiologist speculates neurological concerns, ‘There can be issues with the…’

Successful brain surgery but shocking new revelations

Subsequent scans revealed that Austyn's brain was compressing her spine and obstructing spinal fluid. To repair it, she required brain surgery. For the procedure, the family traveled to New York from West Virginia.

The procedure went well. Ashlee told CBS News, "She woke up smiling. It was like the pain she always felt was gone.”

This joyful moment, however, did not last long. Five days following Austyn's surgery, they received yet another shock: the identical disease was discovered in their 3-year-old daughter, Amelia.

She was not only diagnosed with Chiari malformation, but her spinal cord was also tethered. She required surgery as well.

Then Aubrey, their 7-year-old daughter, began acting strangely; she became easily agitated, reclusive, and began experiencing recurrent urinary tract infections. Her Chiari deformity was also confirmed by tests.

Later, their eleven-year-old eldest daughter, Adalee, who had leg pain for four years, tested positive at the end of the year.

Four of the same family's daughters had surgery for the same rare disorder.

All four of the girls are recuperating and doing much better today. According to their mother, they are at last able to breathe.