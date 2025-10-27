Xabi Alonso's message to Vinicius for his tantrums after getting substituted in El Clasico: 'Will have a conversation'

Real Madrid eclipsed Barcelona 2-1 in the LaLiga El Clasico on Sunday, but the tantrums their number 7 Vinicius Jr threw after getting subbed grabbed the limelight. The Brazilian expressed his displeasure quite openly after he was substituted by manager Xabi Alonso in the 71st minute of the game. Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham were the goal-scorers for Madrid but it was Vini's who stole away the spotlight for his behaviour on the field. Vinicius Junior reacts to his substitution during El Clasico.(AFP)

Vinicius didn't score a goal on Sunday, but played a key part in the winning goal and ran Barcelona’s right back Jules Kounde ragged.

Meanwhile, he was replaced by his fellow Brazilian Rodrygo, which left him frustrated as he stormed straight to the changing rooms after being substituted during Real Madrid's heated Clasico with Barcelona, making his displeasure known to the manager.

After the match, Alonso was asked about Vini's behaviour, as he stated that he will definitely have a conversation with him.

"Vini’s character? There are different personalities in any dressing room. Right now we will enjoy the win, then we’ll have a conversation, for sure," Alonso told reporters.

Vinicius has had a testy relationship with Alonso since he took over as manager in May. Alonso has substituted him in most games this season, even though he appears to have solved how to bring the best out of his two star players – Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe – who struggled to click last season.

Vini puts Barcelona's defence to test

In a fiery, action-packed encounter, Vinícius Jr. was at the heart of the drama — full of energy, flying into tackles, and rallying the home fans for more noise. His looping cross in the 42nd minute set off a clever chain of headers from Éder Militão and Dean Huijsen, allowing Jude Bellingham to finish from close range.

Moments later, he appeared to have created another goal after outsmarting Frenkie de Jong near the corner flag, but Mbappé’s strike was ruled offside.

The Brazilian’s night didn’t calm down even after he was substituted. He returned to the pitch moments before the final whistle, just as tempers flared following Pedri’s red card, and had to be pulled away by teammates amid heated exchanges with Barcelona players.