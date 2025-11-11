Girl wakes from anesthesia, declares Donald Trump made America 'a better place' in viral video

A video of a girl’s remarks on Donald Trump after waking up from anesthesia has gone viral. Initially posted on TikTok, the video captures her calling the US president the “real man” and asking if she can get a signed hat from him. A video shows a girl praising Donald Trump after waking up from tonsil surgery. (Screengrab (TikTok))

In the video, the girl is seen sitting in the back seat of her parents' car while sipping a beverage. "Who's the man?" she says and then goes on to answer, "Donald Trump!"

As she continues, she says, "I would tell him that I love him so much and he made the country a better place,” adding, “Somebody get me a Trump hat!" While praising Trump, she keeps asking her father if she is right.

She also goes on to express how much she would love to have dinner with Trump, adding that it would be an event that she would “cherish forever.”

Other videos shared from that moment also show her talking about McDonald's and how she is craving meals from the fast-food chain.

What did social media say?

“This is the best thing you will see today,” an individual wrote while tagging the official POTUS X profile. Another added, “This is awesome. This girl is spot on! It would be great if she got her wish. Mr President we all need a favur,” and tagged Donald Trump.

A third commented, “I love her! This is amazing. Share this with everyone!” A fourth posted, “Omg, that could be me! I have wished for a signed hat for years and talked in my sleep about him recently.”

General anesthesia is used to keep patients from feeling pain during surgery. However, it may cause some minor side effects, one of which is delirium. There are times when patients may feel confused and disoriented after waking up.