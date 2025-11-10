Is Donald Trump giving out $2000 this month? What to know after POTUS' tariff dividend promise to Americans

President Donald Trump has shared in a recent Truth Social post that he will send “at least $2000” directly to Americans using tariff revenue. He promised to reward taxpayers and pay off the US’ national debt as his tariff policy faces a challenge at the Supreme Court. Is Donald Trump giving out $2000 this month? What to know as POTUS promises tariff dividend (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)(AP)

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post. “We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER.”

“We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion,” he added. “Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone”.

Is Donald Trump giving out $2000 this month?

There is no confirmation that Americans will receive the payment this month. Trump has not specified a date or time, but explained in his post that the promised $2,000 would not be issued to “high income people.” He shared no details on what income level would disqualify recipients.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a discussion on ABC News’ ‘This Week’ on Sunday, November 9, that he had not spoken to Trump about sending a tariff dividend to Americans. Bessent suggested that it might instead come instead in the form of tax decreases that were already promoted as part of Trump’s policy agenda.

“The $2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms, in lots of ways,” Bessent said. “It could be just the tax decreases that we are seeing on the president's agenda. You know, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security. Deductibility of auto loans. So, you know, those are substantial deductions that, you know, are being financed in the tax bill.”

Trump recently said that Americans are “gaining tremendously” from tariffs, according to Fortune. His administration has maintained that it is working through an inflation challenge caused by former President Joe Biden, and has asserted that tariffs have not contributed to inflation.

As of October 17, consumers were facing an average effective tariff rate of 18 percent, the highest since 1934, according to the Yale Budget Lab. Firms passed on some tariff costs to customers after Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on trading partners across the globe in April.