President Donald Trump shared in a recent Truth Social post that he will send “at least $2000” directly to Americans using tariff revenue. He promised to reward taxpayers and pay off the United States’ national debt as his tariff policy faces a challenge at the Supreme Court. Trump to give $2,000 dividend stimulus: Who is eligible? When will you receive payments? AP/PTI(AP11_10_2025_000004B)(AP)

Who is eligible for the $2000 tariff dividend?

Trump explained in his post on Sunday, November 9, that the promised $2,000 would not be issued to “high income people.” However, he provided no details on what income level would disqualify recipients.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post. “We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER.”

He added, “We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone”.

Trump’s post came days after the Supreme Court heard arguments for two cases challenging the legality of the US President’s method of broadly imposing tariffs. Trump notably raised tariffs on key trade partners Canada, Mexico and China. He then went on to expand the policy to nearly every foreign nation with his ‘Liberation Day’ announcement in April.

Trump continued to issue new tariff rates for individual countries even after his administration backed off some of the steeper “reciprocal” tariffs. Trump used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs. However, conservative and liberal justices on the high court seemed skeptical of the arguments the government made to defend the policy.

Trump said in a ‘60 Minutes’ interview last week that it would be a “very sad day” if the Supreme Court overruled his tariff policy. “I think our country will be immeasurably hurt. I think our economy will go to hell,” he told CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell.

When will the $2,000 dividend be paid?

It is unclear when Americans will receive the payment, as Trump has not specified a date or time. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on ABC News’ ‘This Week’ on Sunday that he had not spoken to Trump about sending a tariff dividend to Americans. Bessent suggested that it might instead come instead in the form of tax decreases that were already promoted as part of Trump’s policy agenda.

“The $2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms, in lots of ways,” Bessent said. “It could be just the tax decreases that we are seeing on the president's agenda. You know, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security. Deductibility of auto loans. So, you know, those are substantial deductions that, you know, are being financed in the tax bill.”

These measures, notably, were passed as part of Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’. It was a landmark spending package signed into law in July.