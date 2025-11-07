GTA 6 could be delayed again as developers fear firings, protests at Rockstar; ‘morale is low’

GTA 6 delay update: The latest installment of Grand Theft Auto has been delayed again, and Rockstar Games is expected to release the game in November 2026. The release was previously pushed from late 2025 to early 2026. The developers said it will now come out on November 19 of next year. However, there could be more delays, an employee stated via an anonymous account on the GTAForums website. GTA 6 will release in November 2026, Rockstar Games said.(Rockstar Games)

"We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve," Rockstar Games said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Why was GTA 6 delayed to November 2026? Rockstar Games announce new launch date

Insider drops bombshell

Tensions are reportedly rising inside Rockstar Games, where an anonymous developer has described the fear and frustration following a wave of recent firings that have sparked protests and accusations of union busting.

Dozens of people on Thursday protested outside Rockstar offices in Edinburgh, Scotland, accusing the multi-billion dollar studio of 'blatant union busting' by firing 31 people.

According to a verified Rockstar North employee posting on GTAForums, dozens of longtime staff members were abruptly dismissed last week in what the studio labeled ‘gross misconduct’.

The developer said workers were unexpectedly called into short HR meetings, handed termination letters, and escorted out of the building — all within minutes. “They refused their right to union representation, which is against UK employment law,” the employee wrote.

“These were talented, veteran colleagues, some with over 18 years at Rockstar, who never had any disciplinary issues.”

The anonymous insider claimed that many of those dismissed were part of union organizing committees at Rockstar’s UK studios, calling the move 'union-busting and nothing else'.

They added that morale has ‘plummeted’ across the company, with remaining staff now ‘too scared to talk to one another’ or even acknowledge the protesters gathered outside.

“We should be excited about what’s coming next year, but instead we’re deflated and distrustful,” they wrote.

The turmoil follows a Bloomberg report by Jason Schreier on October 31, which revealed that between 30 and 40 employees were let go from Rockstar’s UK and Canadian offices. The studio claimed the firings were linked to leaks surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar is yet to issue a statement on the latest claims on the GTA 6 delays.