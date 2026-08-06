Hawaii congressional candidate Kirill Basin knocked out; Internet reacts: 'Bro has been watching cartoons...'

A beach confrontation involving Hawaii Democratic congressional candidate Kirill Basin has gone viral after a video showed him being knocked unconscious during an altercation on Maui. The incident has also landed Basin in legal trouble, with authorities charging him with two felony counts of terroristic threatening.

Video shows Kirill Basin shoving Kama Homan before stumbling backward over beach chairs. (via X)

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According to Fox News, the confrontation took place at Keawakapu Beach on Maui. Video of the incident shows Basin approaching a group of beachgoers and telling one man, "Put your bag away, bro. Put your bag away."

The exchange briefly appeared to calm down after Basin said, "It is over," before shaking hands with another person. However, the situation escalated again within seconds.

The footage shows Basin turning back toward the group, shouting profanities and arguing with multiple people. When one man told Basin he was speaking to his girlfriend, Basin responded, “I don't care.”

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Video shows argument escalating before physical fight

{{^usCountry}} The confrontation grew increasingly tense as Basin repeatedly asked, "What are you going to do?" while challenging another man to fight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The confrontation grew increasingly tense as Basin repeatedly asked, "What are you going to do?" while challenging another man to fight. {{/usCountry}}

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During the argument, Basin also allegedly threatened a woman, telling her he would "put [her] in the ground" and "in the hospital" before walking away while using a derogatory term.

Moments later, Basin returned toward his belongings, where beachgoer Kama Homan approached him. Video shows Basin shoving Homan before the two became involved in a physical struggle.

Also Read: Who is Kirill Basin? Hawaii Democratic congressional candidate arrested after beach confrontation; wild video emerges

Hawaii candidate knocked unconscious

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Basin stumbled backward over two beach chairs during the scuffle and fell onto the sand. After getting back up, he picked up a chair and swung it toward Homan.

Homan pushed the chair aside and struck Basin, knocking him unconscious. He later told Basin to "wake up" before Basin regained consciousness and walked away.

However, video shows Basin returning toward Homan moments later while shouting obscenities.

Speaking to Hawaii News Now, Homan said he intervened after seeing Basin become increasingly aggressive. "I'm like, maybe I should intervene. As I got closer and closer, he was just getting more irate and violent," Homan said.

Homan added that Basin shoved him first. "He put his hands on me and as soon as he tried to shove me, I hit him with a left and a right. That's when he stumbled and fell over the chairs," he said.

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Also Read: These democratic voters are battling over what their party stands for

Kirill Basin faces felony charges, $1 million bail

Fox News reported that the criminal complaint alleges Basin threatened multiple people during the confrontation, including Homan. A second felony count specifically accuses Basin of threatening Homan with a knife.

Homan said he recovered what he described as a five-inch switchblade and handed it over to Maui police.

During Basin's initial court appearance on Tuesday, a judge maintained his $1 million bail and ordered him to have no contact with Homan and four other people involved in the incident.

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If released, Basin must stay away from Keawakapu Beach and its parking lot, avoid possessing firearms or ammunition, refrain from drugs and alcohol, submit to random drug testing, and undergo a mental health assessment with any recommended treatment.

Internet reacts to viral beach fight video

The footage sparked reactions online, with users commenting on the unusual incident involving a congressional candidate.

One user wrote, "Bro has been watching cartoons all his life," while another commented, "Threatening the people you need votes from is next level strategy I guess."

Others said the incident showed how quickly a confrontation can spiral, with one user writing that “one bad decision can erase years of work in an instant.”

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