Oprah Winfrey opens private Maui road amid tsunami evacuations after backlash

Oprah Winfrey opened her private road in Hawaii’s Maui to help residents evacuate the region amid a tsunami alert after a huge earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, People reported. The 8.8-magnitude earthquake triggered massive waves that reached Hawaii. Waves over 5 feet high struck Kahului, located on the north-central shore of Maui. Oprah Winfrey opened a private road on her Maui estate to help locals escape. (Getty Images via AFP)

Oprah Winfrey opens her private road in Maui amid tsunami evacuations

Amid evacuation orders issued for people in Hawaii, Maui County issued a press release stating that Oprah Winfrey was helping the region. The move came after the television personality was criticized for reportedly not opening her private road for evacuation purposes.

“As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA to ensure the road was opened,” a spokesperson for the 71-year-old television personality told CNN.

Local cops and FEMA showed up quickly, letting through about 50 cars at a time to prevent chaos. “The road will remain open as long as necessary,” Winfrey's rep added.

Oahu sees 4‑foot waves as sirens echo Maui

Oahu saw a 4‑foot wave. Hilo, on the Big Island, was hit with a 4.5‑foot surge. Sirens went off across parts of Maui, and phones buzzed with emergency alerts.

People reported that the warnings stretched beyond Hawaii. Evacuation alerts went out in parts of Japan and along the US West Coast, too. Officials urged residents near coastlines to head inland, just in case.

The NOAA later confirmed these wave heights. People across Maui were spooked. Some grabbed what they could and left their homes by flashlight or phone light.

Quake shakes US coast as advisory drops

By 11 p.m. local time, Hawaii officials downgraded the tsunami warning to an advisory. Stephen Logan, director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, told the BBC it was safe for evacuees to return home.

Elsewhere, the quake’s reach was clear. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, NSW Los Angeles recorded a 4‑foot, 4‑inch tide at Arena Cove, People noted. No big damage showed up, but the water shift confirmed the quake had a serious range.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said the quake struck early Wednesday, Russia time. It ranks among the strongest recorded in the area.

