Maui, not Paris, is now the most romantic destination: Top 5 places to visit on the Hawaiian island

Paris, recently, was dethroned as the world's top romantic destination. Instead, a survey - conducted by Talker Research and Funjet Vacations - crowned Maui, Hawaii, as the top choice for a romantic getaway. So, if you are planning your next vacation to a romantic destination with your beau, it's time to consider a more quaint option than Paris. Check out the top 5 places to visit in Maui with your partner. (Unsplash)

Maui is Hawaii’s second-largest island, offering travellers postcard-perfect experiences and sceneries, including palm tree-lined beaches, majestic waterfalls, bright green rainforests, adventurous activities, and a chance to immerse in its culture and cuisine. From exploring the Road to Hana to watching the sunset in Haleakala National Park, Maui has it all. Check out the top 5 places you must visit in Maui.

Top 5 places to visit in Maui

Road to Hana

It's about the journey, not the destination! The Hana Highway is a 64.4-mile-long stretch connecting Kahului to Hana in east Maui with around 59 bridges and more than 600 curves. This epic journey will take you and your beau through the picturesque and iconic narrow highway that highlights the best of Hawaii's natural beauty: stunning landscapes, beautiful black sand beaches, a quiet coastline, and towering waterfalls.

Haleakala National Park

Home to the world’s largest dormant volcano, Haleakala offers breathtaking views from its summit. Many travellers hike, bike, or camp here to catch sunsets (and sunrises) of a lifetime. You and your partner will also get a chance to check out lunar landscapes, admire cinder cones, and trek wild hiking trails as you take on the journey to the Haleakala crater.

Lahaina

The best time to do whale watching in Lahaina is from December through April. (Unsplash )

Get a chance to immerse yourself in the vibrant arts scene, great restaurants, and charming shops in Lahaina. It is also a great destination to witness majestic humpback whales that frequent the waters surrounding Maui in the winter months. The best time for whale watching is from December through April.

Paia

Experience the laidback coastal lifestyle in Paia. (Unsplash)

A small town in the heart of Maui's north shore, Paia is populated with surfers and travellers who enjoy laidback, bohemian vibes. So, get ready to have a laidback travel experience at this town with your partner. Relax while watching turquoise blue waters and checking out surf shops, healthy restaurants, music venues, and other low-key attractions.

Molokini Crater

Molokini Crater is a crescent-shaped, partially submerged volcanic caldera. (Unsplash)

When was the last time you had a snorkel adventure inside a sunken volcano with your person? Well, for this reason alone, don't forget to check out the Molokini Crater in Hawaii. It is a crescent-shaped, partially submerged volcanic caldera where you can snorkel and dive in incredible clear waters with diverse marine life.