Travel 101: How to pack light when you're a woman solo traveller with just a carry-on; 7 essentials tips

Are you a woman? Do you often travel alone? Do you love travelling for more extended periods with less luggage? Well, if the answer to all of the above is yes, then you must have always wondered how to pack your entire life for a week or more inside a carry-on travel bag and tour the world. But being a woman, you have to pack certain essentials, non-negotiable healthcare and safety items, and more. So, how can you make the most out of your carry-on bag while travelling smartly? (Also Read | September travel alert: Top 6 most beautiful treks in India for those who love nature) How to pack light when you're a woman solo traveller with just a carry-on. (Unsplash)

Essential tips to pack light as a woman solo traveller with just a carry-on

Choose the right backpack.

The first step is to get a good and versatile backpack that can serve as your carry-on luggage. It should be lightweight, durable, water-resistant, and comfortable to carry. It should also have multiple compartments with easy access so you can safely store your phone, wallet, passport, camera, sunscreen, and water bottle. Now, check out essential tips to remember while packing a carry-on bag.

A wireless powerbank and wifi

Staying connected while travelling is a necessity in this age. For this purpose, you need a wireless powerbank so your phone doesn't run out of battery during emergencies and a portable wifi so you can access the internet anywhere for various reasons, including sharing your location with loved ones, checking your flight status, booking accommodations, or finding directions.

Travel-size toiletry bottles, makeup, and safety pins

Carry travel-size toiletry bottles and makeup products.

Buy travel-sized toiletry bottles to store your shampoo, body wash, lotions, and other necessary skincare items. Get mini versions of your favourite makeup products and store loads of safety pins to avoid faux-pas moments. Now, get a compact and easy-to-clean travel pouch with multiple accessible compartments to store these things.

Travel packing cubes/pouches

Store your clothes and necessities in travel pouches/cubes.

Packing cubes are the ultimate solution for people struggling to optimise space in their travel backpacks and compartmentalise their stuff. Not only are they perfect for organisation, but they also save space in your bag. Get cubes in different sizes - big and medium ones can store your pants and blouse, and smaller ones for your swimsuits, bikinis and underwear. Additionally, you can use an extra pouch to store dirty laundry.

Versatile shoes and accessories

Carrying multiple shoes and accessories to match each outfit will only take up unnecessary space in your carry-on. Instead, figure out what you will do during your vacation and pack essentials that will go with everything. For instance, a pair of flats, sneakers, statement gold/silver earrings, a hat/cap, one pair of sunglasses, and bracelets. If you have a fancy night out planned during your getaway, you can also pack a pair of heels.

Tampons/pads, more underwear

Carry sanitary products that can last you the entirety of your trip.

Getting your periods on a trip is the worst-case scenario, but it's best to be prepared. So, for those who need sanitary pads or tampons, get enough products to last your entire trip. If you are not hiking and have easy access to clean water, you can also carry menstrual cups to make the whole journey more manageable. As for underwear, estimate two pairs of underwear for each day (so doing laundry isn't always on your mind).

Lightweight and multi-functional fabrics

Pack lightweight and multi-functional outfits that you can mix and match.

Choosing the right clothes for a multi-week trip can be challenging. So, opt for lightweight and multi-functional pieces. Go for neutral-coloured tees, tank tops, dry-fit leggings, shorts, and breathable pants that you can mix and match to create new outfits. Also, carry a mini dress, a long-length dress, two swimsuits (a bikini and one piece), a lightweight hooded jacket in case the weather takes an unexpected turn, and a light oversized scarf (it can work as a wrap, blanket or pillow). Roll them into small pockets inside the travel cubes.

First-aid, carabiner, and sun protection

This is a no-brainer. Make a pouch to carry your sunscreen (for face and body), prescription meds, antiseptic lotions/liquids, band-aids, and daily-use medicines like antacids or aspirin. As for the carabiner, it is a travel hack that helps you travel hands-free. When running out of space, these can hold nicknacks like an extra jacket, a water bottle, or sandals.