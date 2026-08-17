Hayden Panettiere's death reminds fans of co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Ice Princesses are finally hanging out again’

Fans remembered late co-stars Hayden Panettiere and Michelle Trachtenberg together after the two of them died a little more than a year apart. Panettiere has died at the age of 36, her representative confirmed to ABC News. Her cause of death and other details remain unknown.

Hayden Panettiere's death reminds fans of co-star Michelle Trachtenberg ( Photo by Michael Tran / AFP, Photo by Michael Tran / AFP )

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"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen," her rep said in a statement.

Trachtenberg, on the other hand, reportedly died due to complications from diabetes, the NYC Medical Examiner’s office revealed. Her mother found her on February 26, 2025, in her Central Park South apartment.

The former child star, 39, had undergone a liver transplant months before she died, which reports previously claimed may have contributed to her death. However, after reviewing laboratory test results, the medical examiner found the cause of death to be complications of diabetes mellitus, the New York Post reported.

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Panettiere and Trachtenberg were childhood and teen stars who famously co-starred as rival figure skaters in the 2005 Disney film Ice Princess.

‘I hope my Ice Princesses are finally hanging out again’

Fans remembered the two stars on X after news of Panettiere’s death surfaced. One fan wrote, “first michelle trachtenberg now hayden panettiere i’m so sad i can’t believe this my ice princesses both gone”. Another said, “first Michelle Trachtenberg and now Hayden Panettiere,,,,,,rest easy, queens”.

Also Read | Hayden Panettiere net worth and family: All on parents, ex-partner, daughter and struggles with postpartum depression

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“I hope my Ice Princesses are finally hanging out again. No matter what, always make time for your friends and loved ones. Rest in Peace, Hayden Panettiere and Michelle Trachtenberg,” wrote a user, while another said, “This one stings. Loved her in Heroes, As Kairi in Kingdom Hearts 2, & Ice Princess (2005) with Michelle Trachtenberg who also died a little over a year and a half ago very young! RIP Hayden Panettiere”.

“One of my two daughter’s favourite movies. They were both figure skaters and lived and breathed figure skating. This photo really hits hard now. Michelle Trachtenberg and Hayden Panettiere were such a big part of our movie nights and tv time. both are gone now. Sad,” wrote a user.

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