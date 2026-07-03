How expensive is it to buy American groceries in India? Expat shares in viral video

An American expat's grocery run in India has gone viral after she captured huge price markup on imported food items. Sharing her experience on Instagram, the digital content creator took her followers along on a trip to a high-end grocery store. She showcased various everyday staples, but the real shocker came at the end of the video, when she found a single packet of strawberries priced at ₹1,700. Her lighthearted take has resonated with global citizens navigating similar cravings abroad.

The American expat who captured the video of her grocery shopping in India. (Instagram/@macygonsalvez)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The strawberries,” Macy Dye wrote on Instagram, along with a laughing crying emoticon. The video she shared opens with Dye on her way to a high-end grocery store. A text insert on the video reads, “Come with me today to find just how expensive it is to buy American groceries in India.”

Also Read: US woman compares Indian markets with American stores: ‘Chaos, colours, bargaining’ shape the experience

She then goes around the store showing various items from chips to ketchup, sharing how much each item costs. Towards the end of the video, she shows a packet of strawberries priced at $18, which is approximately ₹1,700. The video ends with a text that reads, “Small price to pay to feel like home.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How did social media react?

{{^usCountry}} An individual commented, “An American living in India and would love the occasional comfort food.” Another posted, “Hahah! It’s like us buying paneer for $18 here in the US.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual commented, “An American living in India and would love the occasional comfort food.” Another posted, “Hahah! It’s like us buying paneer for $18 here in the US.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A third argued, “I’m not sure whether you are doing the right conversion of dollars to rupees. $18 is approx ₹1800. I don’t think there will be those expensive strawberries.” Answering, another expressed, “Those are US imported ones, it's around ₹1500 in Hyderabad foodstories. It's not the local seasonal one. That would roughly cost ₹300- ₹500 during strawberry season.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Indian woman in California explains why India still feels better despite a settled life in the US

A fourth wrote, “They're NOT manufactured in India. Those items are imported, and so are expensive. Buy Indian made items if you want items that aren't expensive or have these companies produce in India.” Defending Dye, an Instagram user said, “I don't think she asked for a cheaper alternative tho.”

Explaining his video, Dye told Hindustantimes.com, “I know the reason they’re so high is that they’re imported (and it was from a more high-end grocery store).”

Dye’s Instagram profile bio suggests that she is a digital creator and an interior designer. She often shares content that captures snippets of her life in India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}