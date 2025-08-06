How to make a burger in Grow a Garden? Here is a step-by-step guide

Grow a Garden, a farming simulator game from Roblox, has taken over the internet by storm with its all-new Trading and Cooking Event Update, allowing players to plant seeds, nurture crops, and cook dishes using their harvests. Under the Chris P. Bacon Cooking event, gamers can use the fruits and plants from their garden to bake special dishes for the iconic pig NPC. Check out the step-by-step guide on how to make burger on Grow a Garden.(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Since the launch of the latest update on August 2, the event has worked out extremely well for Grow a Garden, keeping the gaming community busy making various recipes, such as soup, sandwich, pie, burger, hot dog, waffle, sushi, donut, pizza, ice cream, and cake. For those who are unable to make a burger for Chris P, here is how you can do it.

Grow a Garden: How to make burger?

Notably, there are specific ingredients required for all the recipes in the game, and the rewards that you get in return are impacted by the size and rarity of the food.

Players are finding it hard to gather all the ingredients for the latest recipes, while the character situated near the kitchen area continues to change its craving every hour.

According to IGN, the following are the recipes to make a burger in Grow a Garden:

Rare: 1 Pepper, 1 Corn, 1 Tomato and 1 Mint (could be used as a filler ingredient)

Legendary: 1 Corn, 1 Tomato and 1 Ember Lily or 1 Corn, 1 Tomato, 1 Beanstalk and 1 Cactus

Mythical: 1 Pepper, 1 Corn, 1 Tomato and 1 Bone Blossom

Divine: 1 Corn, 1 Tomato and 3 Bone Blossom

The cooking time for burger is 10 minutes 32 seconds, while the pot color must be Red.

Players get to unlock various kinds of rewards in Grow a Garden that enhance their gameplay by using their homegrown produce to cook recipes.

Even these recipes require their own ingredients, a designated pot color, as well as a set cooking time.

Gamers can follow these steps to cook a burger in Grow a Garden:

Reach out to Chris P. Bacon, the pig in a chef’s hat in the kitchen area.

Once a notification appears to cook a burger for him, you can go ahead with the process.

Get all the required ingredients and put them into the cauldron, which is placed next to Chris P.

Select the green cook button on the screen.

If you have used the right ingredients, then Chris P will offer a reward for the same.

FAQs

What's the latest update on Grow a Garden?

The Trading and Cooking Event Update came out on August 2.

How many dishes can be served to Chris P?

Players can make recipes like soup, sandwich, pie, burger, hot dog, waffle, sushi, donut, pizza, ice cream, and cake.

