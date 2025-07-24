‘Hulkster, no one will ever…’: WWE legends and fans mourn Hulk Hogan’s death

WWE icon Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest, sending shockwaves through the wrestling world and leaving fans in mourning. According to TMZ, the WWE Hall of Famer, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Emergency services were dispatched after a 911 call reported a cardiac arrest at the residence. Hulk Hogan was one of the most recognisable figures in professional wrestling.(REUTERS)

Known for his signature mustache and charisma, Hogan was one of the most recognisable figures in professional wrestling, who brought WWE into mainstream pop culture during the 1980s and 1990s.

As more details surrounding his death are awaited, tributes have already begun pouring in, with WWE extending its condolences to Hogan's family and fans. "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognisable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans," a post on X read.

Fellow wrestler Ric Flair shared that Hogan's death came as a shock, calling him his close friend.

“Hulk has been by my side since we started in the wrestling business. An incredible athlete, talent, friend, and father! Our friendship has meant the world to me. He was always there for me even when I didn’t ask for him to be. He was one of the first to visit me when I was in the hospital with a 2% chance of living, and he prayed by my bedside. Hulk also lent me money when Reid was sick. Hulkster, no one will ever compare to you! Rest in peace, my friend!” Ric Flair tweeted.

Donald Trump's eldest son also paid tribute to the wrestling icon on X, sharing a picture with him. "“RIP to a legend. HULK HOGAN,” Donald Trump Jr said.

US House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson shared a picture of Hogan arm-wrestling with Trump while paying tribute. "We all have fond memories of Hulk Hogan. From my childhood in the ‘80s, to campaigning with him last year, I always saw him as a giant in stature and in life. May he rest in peace," he wrote.