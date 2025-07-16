'I am worried': Bengaluru man in US fears return to India over possible job loss, shares concern for kids

A Bengaluru man working in the US has shared his fears about losing his job and the impact it may have on his family. In a viral Reddit post, he said that his role at a top FAANG company could be cut in the next few months. He is on an H-1B visa and is unsure if he’ll be able to find a new job in time, given the current job market. A Bengaluru man working in US fears job loss, highlights challenges faced by H-1B visa holders on Reddit.(Pexels (Representational Image))

The post was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Being forced to return to India - I am worried!”.

H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialised fields. The Bengaluru man is also on an H-1B visa, which is causing him more stress, as losing his job could mean leaving the country within a short time.

The man in his post explained that he is married with two children, one in high school and the other in elementary school. He is worried about his older child, who has spent nearly his whole life in the US.

Rising visa challenges and layoffs:

Recently, there have been several cases of NRIs returning to India, sometimes due to visa-related challenges and other times because of sudden layoffs. With rising uncertainty in the global job market and strict timelines attached to work visas like the H-1B, many professionals and their families are being forced to make difficult decisions about relocating, often on short notice.

Check out the viral post here:

The viral post was shared on July 12, 2025, and has gained more than 300 upvotes and several comments.

Many Reddit users offered support and shared their own experiences of moving back to India with children.

One of the users commented, “I moved back. The kids are doing well. I don't think that's a problem. The real issue is in finding work here and adjusting to the work culture.”

Another user commented, “As somebody in this exact situation (I'm the non-US citizen), let me emphasize that it, really, really sucks and has (still does) required tons of therapy to get over.”

Some users reassured the man that kids are often more adaptable than parents expect, while others gave practical advice on easing the transition, such as choosing the right school and helping children adjust emotionally.