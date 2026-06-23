'I still feel like outsider': Indian-origin man with $6 million portfolio plans return to India after 23 years in US

An Indian origin man living in the United States for more than two decades has sparked discussion online after sharing that he is now seriously considering moving back to India despite building a successful life abroad.

An Indian-origin man shared why he had thought about leaving the US and returning to India after 23 years. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Taking to Reddit, the user said he has lived in the US for 23 years, including 22 years in Florida. The post was shared with the title, “After working in the United States for 23 years, I'm getting ready to return to India.”

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“I’m an Indian American living in the US. I’ve been here for 23 years and have lived in Florida for the past 22. When I first came to the US, I was very excited. It truly felt like I had arrived at the centre of the world. Compared to where I grew up in India, both the infrastructure and overall living conditions here felt significantly more advanced,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The man said that over the years, he worked hard, focused on his career and invested consistently in US tech stocks. He added that his investment portfolio is now worth around 6 million dollars, along with additional assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man said that over the years, he worked hard, focused on his career and invested consistently in US tech stocks. He added that his investment portfolio is now worth around 6 million dollars, along with additional assets. {{/usCountry}}

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Thinking about the next chapter

However, he said his decision is no longer only about money. “Recently, however, I have started seriously questioning whether I should eventually return to live in India. This is not purely a financial decision anymore,” he wrote.

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He said that even after spending more than two decades in the US, he still occasionally feels like an outsider. “There is a subtle but persistent sense of distance that is hard to describe. No matter what you achieve, it sometimes feels like you are not fully part of the place,” he added.

The Reddit user said the feeling has made him think deeply about belonging, family connections, community support and emotional security as he grows older. He added that New Delhi, where he still has strong roots, could possibly make sense for the next phase of his life.

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Check out the post here:

Reddit users react

The post received several reactions from users, many of whom advised him to spend more time in India before taking a final decision. One user wrote, “Maybe first take a long trip to India and see whether your feelings resonate with reality when you are there.” Another said, “With six million dollars, life in India could be extremely comfortable.”

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A third user reflected on the importance of emotional support and said, “Regardless of where you live, you need close friends or extended family you can depend on, people with whom you can share your struggles and achievements. That is what community means. If you have that, you are lucky, and you can be happy anywhere in the world.”

Others focused on the financial aspect of his situation. One user wrote, “With $6 million, you would easily fall into the ultra-rich category in India.” Another added, “Go for it, brother. You have made good money. $6 million plus other assets is by no means a small amount. Enjoy your retirement life in Delhi.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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