‘Why are you working today?’: Indian man says foreign manager ‘forced’ him to take leave on child’s first preschool day
An Indian man shared how his foreign manager asked him to skip work on his child’s first preschool day.
A video shared by an Indian man has triggered a wider conversation on workplace empathy after he claimed that his foreign manager asked him not to work on the day his child started preschool.
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Manager’s response wins praise
Taking to Instagram, Saurabh Verma said he had joined a meeting slightly late because it was his child’s first day at preschool. When he explained the reason, his manager was surprised that he had logged in at all.
“Guys, I have a foreign manager who actually stopped me from working today and asked me to take the day off because it was my child’s first day at preschool,” Verma said in the video.
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He added that his manager told him, “Saurabh, why did you even come to work today? This is such an important day, and I really think you should be with your child.”
According to Verma, the manager insisted that he spend time with his child, saying, “No, you should go to the preschool and spend time with your child. It’s the first day, and he might be scared or anxious.”
Verma then compared the incident with what he believes is a common attitude in many Indian workplaces. “Now, can you imagine any Indian manager thinking like this? Probably not,” he said, adding that many managers would simply say, “Okay, you have dropped him at school, so there is nothing more for you to do there. Let’s continue with work.”
Calling it a “huge difference between Indian and foreign managers,” Verma urged Indian managers to learn from such examples. “Some things in life are more important than office work,” he said.
(Also read: 'Bindaas aaram karo': Manager offers 2-day period leave to female employee, internet divided)
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip drew several reactions from users, with many sharing similar experiences. One user wrote, “I have a foreign manager too, so I can totally relate to this.” Another said, “My manager is the same way. But this kind of empathy is something many Indian managers still struggle to understand.”
A third user agreed and commented, “True. Foreign managers and even clients often show much better understanding and empathy.”
One user shared a deeply personal experience, writing, “My child was hospitalised, and my manager would call me only to ask, ‘When will you come to office? WFH cannot be allowed for so many days.’” The user added that they worked from the hospital for five days without taking leave, yet the manager only checked whether their Teams status was green.
Another person wrote, “In India, leave is often granted only when the person who is seriously ill or has passed away is a blood relative.” A sixth user simply added, “Totally agree.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More