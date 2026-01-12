‘You negotiate with destiny’: Foreign woman’s take on crossing roads in Bengaluru goes viral

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Ines Faria, shared a clip showing herself and another foreign friend attempting to cross a congested road in Bengaluru. The video captures the two cautiously navigating through moving vehicles, visibly alert and hesitant as traffic continues to flow around them.

A short Instagram video shared by a foreign woman documenting her experience of crossing a busy road in Bengaluru has struck a chord with social media users, sparking humour, relatability, and conversations around pedestrian safety in Indian cities.

Text overlaid on the clip reads, “Trying to cross road in India be like,” instantly resonating with viewers familiar with similar situations.

‘You negotiate with destiny’ In the caption accompanying the video, Faria summed up her experience with humour. She wrote, “In India you don’t cross the road. You negotiate with destiny.”

The video has so far garnered around 4,000 views along with several reactions from social media users.

Internet finds it relatable Users took to the comments section to share their reactions. One user wrote, “So much traffic no walkways,” pointing to the lack of pedestrian friendly design. Another commented, “This is so relatable,” while a third added, “Hahaha this is so true, I can relate with this.”

Others leaned fully into humour to describe the situation. One comment read, “Only a superhuman can cross Indian roads safely lol,” echoing a sentiment many appeared to agree with.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)