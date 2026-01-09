‘Storage first, walkability last’: Bengaluru woman flags concrete barriers blocking footpath
A Bengaluru woman shared an image of an obstructed footpath.
A Bengaluru woman has drawn attention to the city’s long running footpath woes after sharing a photograph that shows a pedestrian walkway obstructed by concrete barriers, leaving barely any space to walk.
The image, posted on X, has sparked a wider conversation on walkability, public planning, and pedestrian safety in one of India’s largest tech hubs.
The woman, Shilpi, shared the image from the Bagmane Tech Park area, specifically near the EMC bus stop. The photograph shows concrete blocks placed on the footpath, forcing pedestrians to step onto the road in order to move ahead safely.
‘Storage first, walkability last’
Along with the image, Shilpi wrote a sharply worded caption that summed up her frustration. “Benagluru footpaths: Storage first, walkability last. At Bagmane techpark, EMC bus stop.”
Take a look here at the post:
Her post quickly gained traction, amassing more than 8,000 views in a short span and drawing reactions from several users.
The image resonated with many who said such scenes are common across Bengaluru, where footpaths are often encroached upon by construction material, parked vehicles, or temporary barriers. Several users pointed out that pedestrians are routinely pushed onto busy roads, increasing the risk of accidents.
Users react with anger and sarcasm
The post triggered a wave of reactions. One user wrote, “We are paying taxes for these non sense on footpaths ??” Another commented, “This is seriously not accepatble.” A third reaction read, “As a resident of Bengaluru I feel sad by looking at this picture.”
Some responses took a more cynical tone. One user remarked, “Atleast you are getting footpath in Bangalore. Kindly check other cities first.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)