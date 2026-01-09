‘Storage first, walkability last’: Bengaluru woman flags concrete barriers blocking footpath

A Bengaluru woman has drawn attention to the city’s long running footpath woes after sharing a photograph that shows a pedestrian walkway obstructed by concrete barriers, leaving barely any space to walk. A Bengaluru woman highlighted a blocked footpath near a tech park. (X/@TwitShilpi)

The image, posted on X, has sparked a wider conversation on walkability, public planning, and pedestrian safety in one of India’s largest tech hubs.

The woman, Shilpi, shared the image from the Bagmane Tech Park area, specifically near the EMC bus stop. The photograph shows concrete blocks placed on the footpath, forcing pedestrians to step onto the road in order to move ahead safely.

‘Storage first, walkability last’ Along with the image, Shilpi wrote a sharply worded caption that summed up her frustration. “Benagluru footpaths: Storage first, walkability last. At Bagmane techpark, EMC bus stop.”

Take a look here at the post: