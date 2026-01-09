‘Feels like New York’: Maharashtra man lauds Bengaluru IT park’s world class infrastructure

Speaking in Marathi, Sonawane opens the video by welcoming viewers and jokingly claiming that he is currently in New York’s IT park. As the camera moves, he points out an escalator and a foot overbridge, remarking that one can cross the road using a proper escalator instead of navigating traffic. He also highlights the visible greenery around him, underlining the organised and pedestrian friendly surroundings.

The man, identified as Sagar Sonawane, shared a short clip of himself dressed in office formals, wearing an ID card, and walking along a well planned footpath near his workplace.

A Maharashtra man’s light hearted Instagram video comparing a Bengaluru IT park to New York has gone viral, triggering a wider conversation about urban infrastructure in Indian cities.

‘This is not New York’ Midway through the clip, Sonawane reveals the punchline. He clarifies that the location is not New York at all, but an IT park in Bengaluru. Calling the area highly developed, he then poses a pointed question, asking when such infrastructure will come to Pune.

The video quickly crossed more than 1 lakh views, drawing reactions from users.

Social media reactions pour in One user commented, “This is exactly what planned infrastructure looks like and why Bengaluru attracts so many professionals.” Another wrote, “Pune needs this kind of footpath and safe crossings urgently.” A third viewer added, “Greenery plus walkable roads make such a big difference to daily life.”

Others took a broader view. “Every city deserves this level of development, not just IT hubs,” read one reaction. Another said, “It feels like a foreign city only because we are not used to seeing such facilities in India.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)