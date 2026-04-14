Indian-origin CEO of $400M company bans startup from their conference

A startup founder has called out the CEO of a more established company after being debarred from their conference. Lakshya Gupta, the founder of Y Combinator-backed Lab0, was upset that he and his team were asked not to attend Propel, Rocketlane's flagship event for professional services leaders that is set to take place in San Francisco next month. Lakshya Gupta (L) is the founder of US-based startup Lab0, while Srikrishnan Ganesan (R) is the CEO of Rocketlane.

IIT Bombay alum Lakshya Gupta was so upset, in fact, that he took to social media to share a screenshot of the email that Rocketlane CEO Srikrishnan Ganesan sent him.

Why Rocketlane ‘banned’ Lab0 In the email, Ganesan politely explained that Rocketlane could not have Lab0 at their conference as they are competitors who operate in the same space.

Ganesan, who is based in the US and studied at IIM Bangalore, told Lab0 co-founders Lakshya Gupta and Sujay Srivastava that their tickets to Propel would be refunded.

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“After an internal review, we've realised that we are unable to host you at Propel as Lab0 operates in a space that directly overlaps with Rocketlane's offerings and would present a conflict of interest,” wrote the CEO of Rocketlane — an Agentic PSA and customer onboarding platform.

“We've built this community and event with a lot of effort from our marketing team, so it would be hard to accommodate Labo this time,” Ganesan elaborated, saying he wanted to be “transparent” about the reason for rescinding the tickets.

“We do want to be transparent and let you know promptly, our team will refund your tickets,” he assured the founders of Lab0, adding that he would be happy to meet them one-on-one at a later date.