‘In America, even a 9-to-5 worker can own Audi’: Indian man compares salaried life in US and India

An Indian man living in the US has sparked a discussion on social media after comparing the lifestyle of regular 9 to 5 workers in America with that of salaried professionals in India. In a video shared on Instagram, Rahul Mishra pointed towards several cars around him and claimed that many of them belonged to ordinary working professionals.

An Indian man in the US compared 9 to 5 lifestyles in America and India, sparking debate online. (Instagram/namasteamericawithrahul)

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‘This is also a 9 to 5 person’s car’

In the clip, Mishra is seen showing multiple vehicles while making his point about affordability and standard of living in the US.

"This is also a 9-to-5 person's car. This is also a 9-to-5 person's car. This is also a 9-to-5 person's car. This is also a 9-to-5 person's car. And behind me, what you are seeing right now is an Audi, this is also a 9-to-5 person's car," he said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that a regular salaried person in America could enjoy a comfortable life even without running a business or holding a top position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that a regular salaried person in America could enjoy a comfortable life even without running a business or holding a top position. {{/usCountry}}

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"This means that in America, even without a business and without working in a high-level position, a normal person working a 9-to-5 job can own cars like this, live in a good house, eat and drink well, and travel to nice places on the weekends," he said.

Comparison with India

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Mishra then compared the situation with India and questioned whether a regular working professional could afford the same lifestyle back home.

"Now, you tell me, can someone in India working 9-to-5, or even 9-to-10, or late into the night, or even working weekends, afford cars like these if they don't have a business, aren't in a very high position, or don't have a government job?" he asked.

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The video was shared with the caption, "9 to 5 job karnewala aam aadmi in America."

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The clip has drawn several reactions from Instagram users, with many debating whether the comparison between the US and India was fair.

One user wrote, "The cost of living, loans and taxes also need to be considered before comparing lifestyles." Another said, "In America, cars are affordable, but healthcare and rent can be extremely expensive." A third commented, "The real issue in India is not just salary, but the gap between income and property prices."

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Another user wrote, "A 9 to 5 job in India often feels like 9 to 9, and still the savings are limited." Someone else added, "Owning a car on loan is not the same as financial freedom." Another reacted, "This is why so many young Indians want to move abroad for better work life balance."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)