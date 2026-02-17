Indian man accused of sexually assaulting child under 13 in US, detained by ICE

Kottapalli had been staying in the United States illegally. The ICE post described him as “a criminal illegal alien from India”.

US immigration authorities have taken into custody an Indian national accused of multiple offences, including the sexual assault of a minor. According to a post shared on social media by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, shoplifting, and public disorder.

The agency shared a picture of the Indian man with the words “child rapist” emblazoned on top.

In its post, ICE stated that Kottapalli would remain in custody while immigration authorities initiate removal proceedings against him. “We’ll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings,” the agency said, indicating that he will not be released while deportation-related legal processes are underway.

What are removal proceedings for illegal immigrants in the US? Removal proceedings are formal legal steps through which US immigration courts determine whether a foreign national should be deported from the country. Individuals are often held in detention during this period, particularly in cases involving serious criminal allegations.

ICE did not provide further details about the status of the criminal case or a timeline for the removal proceedings. The allegations remain pending, and no conviction has been announced so far.

Immigration crackdown in the US Donald Trump made enforcement of the nation's immigration laws a centerpiece of his 2024 campaign for the White House and he promised to be aggressive in detaining and deporting people living in the United States without legal permission.

The Department of Homeland Security reports it has deported more than 675,000 migrants since Trump's return to office last year and claims some 2.2 million others have “self-deported” as the Republican president has made his immigration crackdown a priority.

(With inputs from AFP)