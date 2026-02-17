Indian man accused of sexually assaulting child under 13 in US, detained by ICE
Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, an illegal immigrant from India, faces charges including sexual assault of a minor and shoplifting in the US
US immigration authorities have taken into custody an Indian national accused of multiple offences, including the sexual assault of a minor. According to a post shared on social media by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, shoplifting, and public disorder.
Kottapalli had been staying in the United States illegally. The ICE post described him as “a criminal illegal alien from India”.
Indian man arrested
“Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey,” ICE announced after declaring the charges against Kottapalli, which include shoplifting, public disorder and sexual assault of a child under 13.
The agency shared a picture of the Indian man with the words “child rapist” emblazoned on top.
In its post, ICE stated that Kottapalli would remain in custody while immigration authorities initiate removal proceedings against him. “We’ll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings,” the agency said, indicating that he will not be released while deportation-related legal processes are underway.
What are removal proceedings for illegal immigrants in the US?
Removal proceedings are formal legal steps through which US immigration courts determine whether a foreign national should be deported from the country. Individuals are often held in detention during this period, particularly in cases involving serious criminal allegations.
ICE did not provide further details about the status of the criminal case or a timeline for the removal proceedings. The allegations remain pending, and no conviction has been announced so far.
Immigration crackdown in the US
Donald Trump made enforcement of the nation's immigration laws a centerpiece of his 2024 campaign for the White House and he promised to be aggressive in detaining and deporting people living in the United States without legal permission.
The Department of Homeland Security reports it has deported more than 675,000 migrants since Trump's return to office last year and claims some 2.2 million others have “self-deported” as the Republican president has made his immigration crackdown a priority.
(With inputs from AFP)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More