Indian man compares US tree-lined streets with India, says development shouldn’t cost trees

An Indian man living in the US has sparked a conversation online after sharing a video on how urban roads in developed countries are designed with trees and shade in mind. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Sachin Sindhu, shared a clip showing streets lined with dense greenery, parked cars under trees and pedestrian friendly spaces covered by shade.

An Indian man shared a video showing how cities abroad prioritised trees and shaded roads in urban design.(Instagram/sachhsin)

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In the video, Sindhu said, “Look at this entire road. See how cars are parked under the shade of trees. And it's not just this road; I'll show you more ahead. Look here, a bicycle track, and right alongside it, trees are planted. See this? So many trees have been planted that there's no question of sunlight hitting the road. All the cars and people walking, they all move under the shade of the trees. Let me show you another street.”

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{{^usCountry}} As the video continued, he pointed to another road surrounded by thick greenery and said, “Look at this, see how many trees have been planted? It’s turned into a complete forest. There are trees everywhere here as well. This is how cities are designed.” ‘Trees are planted, not cut down’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the video continued, he pointed to another road surrounded by thick greenery and said, “Look at this, see how many trees have been planted? It’s turned into a complete forest. There are trees everywhere here as well. This is how cities are designed.” ‘Trees are planted, not cut down’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sindhu further said that urban development should not come at the cost of nature. “Look at this... see here. You don't even need a sunshade on the windows. I don’t know when we’ll understand that to develop a city, trees aren't cut down; they are planted. If trees had to be cut down in the name of development, they would have been cut down first in these most developed countries. But they have planted trees everywhere. Look at this... look here. I don't know when we will understand,” he said in the clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sindhu further said that urban development should not come at the cost of nature. “Look at this... see here. You don't even need a sunshade on the windows. I don’t know when we’ll understand that to develop a city, trees aren't cut down; they are planted. If trees had to be cut down in the name of development, they would have been cut down first in these most developed countries. But they have planted trees everywhere. Look at this... look here. I don't know when we will understand,” he said in the clip. {{/usCountry}}

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The video was shared with the caption, “Development cannot be done at the cost of nature.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to video

The clip has drawn several reactions from social media users, with many agreeing with Sindhu’s observation. One user wrote, “This is what real urban planning looks like.” Another said, “Indian cities need to learn this before it is too late.” A third commented, “Trees are not obstacles to development, they are part of development.” Another user wrote, “This is the reason their streets remain cooler and walkable.”

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(Also read: Indian man describes ‘sad reality of US’ as elderly neighbour dies in isolation)

Several others also shared similar views. One comment read, “In India, we cut trees first and then complain about heat.” Another said, “Every city should have this kind of green cover.” A user added, “Development should mean better living, not just concrete everywhere.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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