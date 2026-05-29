Indian man in US says offices start at 6:30 am, compares work culture with India: 'America taught us time management'

An Indian man living in the US has sparked a conversation online after sharing his thoughts on the difference between work culture in America and India. Taking to Instagram, Ravi R. Kumar wrote about how early work hours in the US have changed the way he looks at productivity, discipline and time management.

An Indian man said America taught him time management, while India taught him emotion and warmth. (Instagram/drravirkumar)

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In his post, Ravi reflected on how the day begins much earlier in the US compared to what many people are used to in India. He wrote, “Here, the office starts at 6:30 am, and by 3:00 pm, people have already won half the day. Back in India, by that time, we would still have tea in one hand and a phone in the other, watching “100 big headlines” while our minds fluctuated more than the stock market.”

‘India taught us emotion, America taught us time management’

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{{^usCountry}} Ravi further added that both countries have their own lessons to offer. He wrote, "But one has to admit, India taught us emotion, and America taught us time management. Now, the situation is that people here start working early in the morning, while we Indians first check who is trolling whom today. Anyway, wherever you live, learn from that place, keep growing, and respect both countries." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravi further added that both countries have their own lessons to offer. He wrote, "But one has to admit, India taught us emotion, and America taught us time management. Now, the situation is that people here start working early in the morning, while we Indians first check who is trolling whom today. Anyway, wherever you live, learn from that place, keep growing, and respect both countries." {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the post here:

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Internet reacts to the post

The post has garnered several reactions from users. One user wrote, "This is so true, mornings in the US feel so productive." Another said, "India has chaos, but it also has heart. Both countries teach different things." A third user commented, "The 6:30 am office culture sounds tough, but finishing work by 3 pm is a dream."

Another user wrote, "Time management is something we really need to learn." Someone else added, "Every country has something to teach, and this was a balanced take."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)