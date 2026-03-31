Indian man pleads not guilty over crash that killed pregnant US teen, her unborn child

An Indian, identified as Tarsem Singh, is facing a series of felony charges in Ohio following a high-speed police chase that resulted in a fatal crash in Darke County. Singh was allegedly driving at 100 mph when his vehicle crashed, leading to the deaths of 17-year-old pregnant teen, Ashlee Holmes, and her unborn child. Authorities have set a $1 million bond, and officials have emphasised that an immigration detainer is in place to initiate deportation proceedings following his trial. According to reports, Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Indian man is facing charges for the death of a 17-year-old and her unborn child. (X/@ICEgov)

“Indian criminal illegal alien Tarsem Singh’s crash injuries are slight compared those of his 17-YEAR-OLD PREGNANT PASSENGER Ashlee Holmes and her UNBORN CHILD, who were allegedly thrown from his Range Rover and KILLED when he crashed after fleeing from Ohio police at 100 MPH,” US Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted on its official X account.

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The agency added that Singh was being held on a $1 million bond. He was indicted March 23 on the charges of “2 counts of felony involuntary manslaughter for Holmes and her unborn child,” “2 counts of felony reckless homicide,” “2 counts of felony reckless homicide,” “Felony vehicular assault,” and “Felony Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.”

In the following lines, the agency added, “The immigration detainer we placed on him will ensure he faces deportation proceedings after he faces justice... without being released into the community.”

How did the crash happen? The crash happened when a deputy clocked a Range Rover Velar allegedly travelling 100 miles per hour, WDTN reported. The driver of the Range Rover Velar, identified as Tarsem Singh, allegedly sped up rather than stopping, leading to a head-on collision with another vehicle. During which, 17-year-old Ashlee Holmes from Sidney, who was a passenger in the Range Rover Velar, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly hurt but alert.

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33-year-old Singh, who was driving the Range Rover Velar, was taken into custody and eventually transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

According to the Daily Advocate, Judge Travis Fliehman, who presided over the case, asked Singh if he was a US citizen. Taking the help of an interpreter, the accused reportedly answered “No”.