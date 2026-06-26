Indian private jet gifts Dior lipstick to passengers on 25-minute flight: ‘More generous than American jet companies’

A viral social media post highlights the stark differences in hospitality and pricing between Indian and American private aviation. Sharing her experience of a brief 25-minute flight from Abu Road to Ahmedabad, a traveller praised Indian charter companies for being significantly cheaper and far more generous than their US counterparts. She claimed that while an American jet company billed her $250 for a basic tuna sandwich with zero perks, the Indian operator completely spoiled her group with complimentary luxury gifts, including a lipstick from the iconic brand Dior.

A picture of a private jet in India shared by an American entrepreneur. (X/@ashajadeja)

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Asha Jadeja Motwani, a California-based entrepreneur, tweeted about her experience of flying in a private jet in India. She started by praising the “excellent pilots” who were “experienced, professional and smart”.

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“Indian jet companies are way more generous and large hearted than American jet companies. And half the price. Indian jet company : we got a phenomenal set of gifts, including a teddy bear, a Dior lipstick, and a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. Plus hot south Indian food packed to go. No additional cost,” Motwani shared her experience after the 25-minute flight.

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{{^usCountry}} She then compared it to her experience of flying with American private jet companies. “My American jet company (which I do really like) : I asked for a tuna sandwich. Invoice? $250. No gifts.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then compared it to her experience of flying with American private jet companies. “My American jet company (which I do really like) : I asked for a tuna sandwich. Invoice? $250. No gifts.” {{/usCountry}}

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Motwani expressed, “India spoils you! I strongly recommend getting a small group of people and splitting the cost of a private charter. And checking out Mount Abu and it’s ancient temples - Delwara (1031 AD) and Achalgarh a Shiv Parvati temple - 57 BC.”

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Fantastic. Many others should follow, but probably are not aware that such services exist in small cities and towns.” Another expressed, “Great. Same story with star hotels. Indian five-star hotels have something to eat even at 2am-3am. You rarely get food past midnight in European countries.”

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A third commented, “Hi Asha, thanks for sharing this. I’m based in India and would love to know which charter company you used. Could you please share the operator’s name, aircraft type, and approximate pricing? Thanks in advance!”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)