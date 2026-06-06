Indian woman in US says Indians abroad rarely return home after saving 10 crore: ‘Nobody actually wants to go’

An Indian woman living in the US has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing why many Indians who move abroad often say they will return home after saving a large amount of money, but eventually choose to stay back.

An Indian woman said high salaries and better facilities had made it difficult for many Indians to leave the US. (Instagram/artisanjeetraj_in_america)

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Taking to Instagram, Kumari Arti shared a video in which she spoke about the financial and lifestyle reasons that make people reluctant to leave the US, even after achieving their savings goals.

‘Nobody actually wants to go back’

In the video, Arti said, “Everyone says they will earn 10 crores and go back to India, but nobody actually wants to go. One reason is that the salary is so good that whenever you want, you can easily send 50,000 to 100,000 rupees to India. Second, the education here is absolutely free and it has a lot of benefits. There is neither any corruption nor any pollution. So, even if people have 10 crores here, they still wouldn't want to go back to India.”

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The video was shared with the caption, “Why don't people leave the US even after accumulating ₹10 crore?”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The clip has amassed several reactions, with users sharing mixed views on the subject. While some agreed with Arti’s observations about higher salaries, better public systems and quality of life, others said that emotional connection, family ties and cultural comfort still make India irreplaceable for many people.

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One user wrote, “This is true for many people. Once children start studying there and families get used to the system, coming back becomes very difficult.” Another said, “Money is not the only reason. Clean air, discipline and better civic sense also matter a lot.”

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A third user commented, “People say they will return after earning a certain amount, but lifestyle changes everything.” Another added, “India has family and emotions, but daily life abroad can be more peaceful and organised.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)