Indian woman in US shocked after paying $250 for small leak repair: ‘India me 500 to 1000 me ho jata’

An Indian woman living in the US has sparked a conversation online after sharing how expensive even a small household repair can be in the country. The woman, identified as Amrita Singh on Instagram, posted a video about paying $250 to fix a minor leak at home.

An Indian woman shared that a small leak repair in the US cost her $250, leaving viewers stunned.(Instagram/amrita_life_in_usa)

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In the clip, she said, “We paid $250 today to repair a small leak. In the US, if you have even a small repair job at home, you're easily looking at $100 or $200. Labor costs are so expensive here that for every little task”

The text overlaid on the clip read, “Ek chota leak aur ₹21,000 ka reality check,” suggesting that a small leak turned into an expensive reminder of the high cost of labour in the US.

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‘India me shayad ₹ 500 to ₹ 1000 me ho jata’

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, “India me shayad ₹500 to 1000 me ho jata… yahan $250,” which translates to, “In India, this would probably have been done for ₹500 to ₹1000… here, it cost $250.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, “India me shayad ₹500 to 1000 me ho jata… yahan $250,” which translates to, “In India, this would probably have been done for ₹500 to ₹1000… here, it cost $250.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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Her post resonated with many Indians living abroad, especially those who have experienced similar situations while managing household repairs in the US. While the actual cost may vary depending on the state, city and nature of the repair, several users agreed that labour charges in the country can be significantly higher compared to India.

(Also read: ‘Didn’t see that coming’: Indian woman says US quietly became her ‘second home’ after one year abroad)

Internet reacts

The clip has amassed several reactions, with many users sharing their own experiences of expensive home repairs abroad. One user wrote, “Software engineers there earn $250 in just 1 to 2 hours.” Another said, “Salaries are also paid accordingly. The cost of services depends on the local income levels. In places where salaries are higher, prices are also higher.”

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A third user commented, “That is why people in the US learn to fix everything themselves.” Another added, “In India, it usually costs around ₹200 to ₹300.” Another user said, “This is so true. Labour is extremely expensive in the US.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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