Indian woman reveals cost of monthly groceries for family of 4 in San Francisco. Watch

An Indian woman residing in San Francisco has gone viral after sharing her monthly grocery bill as a vegetarian family of four. The woman, identified as Shivee, uploaded a video breaking down her household expenses for August, which has since drawn over 136k views. An Indian woman in San Francisco shared her monthly grocery spend.(Instagram/shiveetalks)

In the clip, Shivee said, “Here is how much our grocery cost us in August as a vegetarian family of four living in San Francisco. I make almost all meals at home, including packing lunch for the girls and me. This means that our doordash bills are less than $50. We mostly shop at Indian grocery stores, Costco, Safeway, and the Farmer's Market.”

She explained that she spent around $225 at Indian grocery stores, $154 on a one-time Costco online order, $351 at Safeway and Trader Joe’s, and about $120 at the Farmer’s Market. Adding an extra ten percent for miscellaneous expenses, she calculated a total of $935 for the month.

The text overlay on the video read, "Monthly grocery bill vegetarian family of 4"

Reactions pour in online

The post sparked wide interest among viewers, many of whom compared Shivee’s spending to their own. One user expressed surprise, writing, “Wow, so reasonable.” Another noted, “It’s very less I would say if you guys are eating at home the entire month. We end up spending around 1500 every month along with eating outs here and there.”

Some viewers were curious about her cooking habits. A comment read, “Can you share a menu of things you make? We are also a vegetarian family of four in Minnesota and we eat at home but somehow we spend 2k or more in groceries. I think we are doing something wrong.”

Others said her budget was in line with their own. “Pretty similar to what we spend monthly on our grocery in Sacramento,” one viewer remarked. Another simply commented, “Really enjoying your posts!”