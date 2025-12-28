Indian-origin billionaire Jayshree Ullal tops Hurun India Rich List 2025. Know her net worth, career and more

Hurun India, in its latest rich list for 2025, has named Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks, as the wealthiest Indian-origin leader in the world. With this, Ullal has surged ahead of global big tech chiefs such as Google’s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, taking the top spot among Indian-origin executives in the technology sector. Jayshree Ullal has been leading Arista Networks for the past 17 years.(LinkedIn/Jayshree Ullal)

Who is Jayshree Ullal?

Ullal, a British-born Indian businesswoman, has been leading Arista Networks for the past 17 years. The Santa Clara-based cloud networking company designs and sells high-performance, software-driven switches and networking solutions catering to large data centres, cloud service providers, and enterprise campus environments.

Ullal joined Arista in September 2008 and continues to serve as its CEO. Before Arista, she worked at Cisco Systems, AMD and Fairchild Semiconductor.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ullal completed her schooling at the Convent of Jesus & Mary in New Delhi before moving to the United States. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from San Francisco State University. She later completed a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University in 1986. She was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering in 2025.

Jayshree Ullal’s networth

According to a report by Forbes, Ullal’s net worth is estimated at $5.7 billion as of December 28, 2025. She currently ranks 713th globally by net worth and owns nearly 3% of Arista Networks’ shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In comparison, the net worth of other Indian-origin tech leaders stands significantly lower. While Sundar Pichai’s networth stands at about $1.5 billion, Satya Nadella has a networth of around $1.1 billion.

Notably, earlier this year, Ullal was ranked second among the top 5 first-generation women wealth creators in the Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025, further cementing her position among the most influential business leaders of Indian origin.