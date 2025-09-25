Influencer Melissa Winkler shamed for ‘tiny’ diamond on engagement ring, she says she's happy and grateful

A German influencer’s engagement announcement has gone viral, but not because of the happy news she hoped to share. Instead, the size of her diamond ring has sparked an online debate. Social media users mocked the modest size of the ring, saying it was “tiny”.(Instagram/@melissawinkler_)

Melissa Winkler, a fashion and lifestyle content creator, recently shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram with the caption, “Forever sounds like paradise.” The post, however, unexpectedly racked up over 20 million views, largely because of the criticism it attracted.

Thousands of users mocked the modest size of the ring, saying it was “tiny” and that the measurement of the ring should have resulted in her saying “no”.

“I wouldn’t have said yes,” wrote one. Another quipped, “With that ring?” while a third commented, “Could he not afford a proper ring? Looks like a children’s cheap ring.”

However, amid the flood of negativity, many others also jumped to Winkler’s defence. “This ring is actually refreshing to see. I’m tired of rings looking like they popped out of a gumball machine,” one user said.

Another added, “I personally LOVE dainty jewellery and love your ring!!”

Some even noted the backlash revealed deeper cultural issues. “Oh I long for the days when a proposal was a celebration of love and not a statement of wealth. Your ring is gorgeous,” wrote a supporter.

Another reflected, “We’re living in such a materialistic world. It’s really sad.”

Influencer reacts to criticism

The German influencer herself has also addressed the controversy, admitting she never expected her ring to become a viral talking point. “Didn’t expect to go viral over my engagement,” she wrote in a follow-up post. “All I know is I’m happy, I’m grateful & I said YES!!” she added.

While many congratulated her and declared her fiance had “hit the jackpot,” skeptics questioned whether the viral post was genuine. “This has to be a joke, right?” asked one. Another speculated, “Is this rage bait? I’m very confused.”