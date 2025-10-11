Inside Google’s New York office: Indian woman gives a glimpse of the lavish food court

An Indian content creator based in the United States has offered her followers a rare glimpse inside the lavish food court at Google’s New York office. Sharing the video on Instagram, the woman, identified as Ritu, captured the vibrant and diverse atmosphere that left viewers amazed. An Indian woman posted a clip revealing the food court inside Google’s New York office.(Instagram/albeli_ritu )

In the clip, Ritu walks through what appears to be a restaurant straight out of a five-star hotel. “Welcome to the food court inside Google’s New York office,” she says in her voiceover. “This is not a cafe, not a restaurant, not even a bakery. This is Google’s New York office. And trust me, I was shocked to see so many options here. From a burger station to a salad bar, to global cuisine and Mexican food—you will get everything here.”

A buffet that feels like luxury dining

She described how the experience began with a visit to Google’s cafe, featuring a wide range of snacks. “Looking at that, I thought, how is everything available here?” she said. A Google employee added, “You see here is the afternoon menu. But our breakfast menu is different.”

Continuing the tour, Ritu narrated, “Juices, flavoured water, small bites—there was something tempting at every corner. You can even enjoy your snacks while working there. It’s a work-from-cafe vibe. I took a croissant and coffee which were very tasty. Then we went to the Food Court, and it felt like we had come to a five-star hotel buffet. There were three to four restaurants and a cafe. We went to the kiosk and ordered a burger, then took salad, yoghurt and fruits. Everything was super fresh. Variety, taste, vibe—everything was perfect. And the most interesting part was that there were no dustbins. You keep your plates on the belt, and it automatically goes inside the kitchen. Now I have to say one thing—‘Okay Google, please hire me now.’”

HT.com has reached out to Ritu for further comment on her viral post.

Social media reacts

The clip has already garnered nearly 10,000 views, with viewers expressing their admiration. One user commented, “You’ve captured the magic of the Google NYC office so beautifully! Love seeing the place I get to work from through your lens—it looks even more stunning in your video.” Another wrote, “Waoww!! Amazing work culture.”

Many others joined in with praise, saying, “This is so cool, Ritu,” “Good capture! Tempting for sure,” and “This is helpful to know.” A viewer added, “Now that’s motivation to work at Google!” while another summed it up: “I’d show up early every day if my office looked like this.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)