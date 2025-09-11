Inside Hulk Hogan's $5 million estate: WWE star left daughter Brooke out of will

Hulk Hogan’s estate is stirring headlines just weeks after his death. Court documents show the wrestling icon left behind nearly $5 million, though his daughter Brooke will not see any of it. The filing, obtained by Us Weekly, confirms the 37-year-old voluntarily removed herself as a beneficiary in 2023. Hulk Hogan’s $5 million estate details revealed.(AFP)

At the time, she said she wanted to avoid legal battles with family members, including Hogan’s ex-wife Linda. That request was honored, and she is not listed in the most recent paperwork. Hogan’s son Nick is now seeking to be co-personal representative of the estate, alongside Terry McCoy.

Breakdown of assets

According to TMZ, the late WWE star’s estate includes $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, and publicity rights valued at about $4 million. There is also the possibility of future funds tied to a malpractice case.

Nick left the payout line blank for a potential lawsuit over Hogan’s neck surgery earlier this year. Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, has not yet filed the claim but is considering legal action against the doctors involved.

Court documents also mention an old battle: Nick says he filed a lawsuit against Bubba the Love Sponge in a bid to block the release of Hogan’s notorious sex tape.

Hogan’s final years

Hogan, born Terry Bollea, first executed his will in 2016 and amended it four times between 2017 and 2023. His last years were marked by health issues, including neck surgery in May, per TMZ. He died from cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida, home on July 24, 2025. He was 71.

