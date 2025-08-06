Hulk Hogan did not want to marry Sky Daily? Brooke Hogan claims late dad tried to 'figure a way out'

Brooke Hogan is opening up about her late father’s final years - and making startling claims about his relationship with third wife, Sky Daily. Speaking on the Bubba the Love Sponge Show, the “About Us” singer revealed that WWE legend Hulk Hogan had serious doubts before marrying Daily in September 2023. Not long after a cryptic call from Hulk where he “apologized for whatever he did,” Brooke said they stopped speaking.(x/@FearedBuck)

“Sky was always really nice to me. Her children were darling,” Brooke said. “But my dad had expressed some concerns in that area.” She recalled one moment when Hulk allegedly told her he was “trying to figure a way out of this thing,” before going on to describe the situation as something “really bad” if he broke it off.

Concerns over Scientology past

Brooke also claimed she was uneasy about Daily’s former ties to the Church of Scientology - ties which Daily allegedly said she had cut, but Brooke wasn’t so sure. The “For a Moment” singer said she looked into Daily’s background and found she was still “in good standing” with the controversial church. When questioned, Hulk reportedly told her that Daily didn’t want to be excommunicated, known in Scientology as “disconnection,” in order to preserve her children’s relationship with their grandparents.

Not long after a cryptic call from Hulk where he “apologized for whatever he did,” Brooke said they stopped speaking. He married Sky two weeks later and was baptized alongside her in Florida.

A sudden rift

Hulk and Sky were baptized together at Indian Rocks Church in Florida just two months after their wedding. By then, Brooke had stopped speaking to her father. “That phone call was the last time we talked,” she said. The rift, however, wasn’t just about Daily. Brooke’s husband, Steve Olesky, clarified in a recent interview that Brooke didn’t blame her stepmom for the strained relationship. “It had to do with the way he treated her,” he told People magazine.

Daily, meanwhile, seemed to share a closer relationship with Hulk’s son, Nick Hogan. For Nick’s 35th birthday on July 27, she posted a tribute on Instagram, writing, “Your dad couldn’t have been prouder of the son you are.”

Surprise leukemia diagnosis

Following Hulk Hogan’s sudden death on July 24 after a heart attack, Brooke was stunned to learn about his previously undisclosed leukemia diagnosis - something she says no one in the family saw coming. “You have to do a blood panel before any major surgery. How did nobody catch a high white blood cell count?” she questioned. “We don’t have cancer that runs in our family. The leukemia out of nowhere hits me as BS.”

The medical examiner’s report listed the official cause of death as a heart attack - but also confirmed the presence of leukemia.

In a heartfelt Instagram post after Hogan’s death, Daily wrote, “I wasn’t ready for this… and my heart is in pieces.” She added, “I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.” Brooke, meanwhile, remains troubled by how quickly things changed between her and her father - and the many questions left unanswered.