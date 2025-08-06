Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter Brooke raises doubts over his cancer diagnosis, lack of autopsy: ‘It just seems weird’

WWE star Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke Hogan has raised doubts about the reported cause of her father’s death, questioning the cancer diagnosis and pointing out the absence of an autopsy. She stated that none of it seems to add up, suggesting there may be more to the story. Hulk Hogan, right, and his son Nicholas, left, wife Linda and daughter Brooke at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards in New York,(AP)

Hulk Hogan’s daughter raises suspicion

Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at his home in Florida. A week after the death, new details emerged about the declining health of the WWE star. Hogan had been privately battling cancer. Hogan suffered from Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), a type of cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes, as per documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Now, Brooke has confessed that she has many lingering questions around the death of her father, with whom she was estranged in the last years of his life. She spoke about her father’s death when she joined the YouTube show, Bubba the Love Sponge Show, for a guest spot.

“I do think it’s weird that no autopsy was performed, because yes, you can have a heart attack but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question. Because he was up and doing breathing exercises and stuff. That means that the surgery on his heart was a success and it was working,” the 37-year-old told the host about her father.

During the conversation, Brooke shared she hadn’t known about the cancer diagnosis and wondered how the information could have been missed over the years when Hulk underwent multiple surgeries.

She shared, “That's what has me puzzled because they're saying, ‘Oh, he had leukemia.’ And I saw his blood work every time. One doctor, I quote, said his blood is like a 25-year-old’s. I mean, he took the most care of his body. He was going to an anti-aging specialist and also, just being through all the surgeries, you have to do a blood panel before any major surgery. How did nobody catch a high white blood cell count? That's what bothers me the most. And I'm like, we don't have cancer that runs in our family. It just seems weird.”

All about Hulk Hogan’s death

Hulk Hogan was the American sports and entertainment star who made professional wrestling a global phenomenon. The WWE star died on July 24 after paramedics were dispatched to his Florida-based home, with the operator stating that the call was regarding a “cardiac arrest,” TMZ reported

A paparazzi video of the incident at his home was obtained by TMZ, which showed medics and emergency responders trying to save his life before putting him on an ambulance and taking him to a local hospital. Hogan is survived by Sky Daily, his first wife, Linda Hogan, and the children they shared: Brooke and Nick.