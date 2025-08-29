Hulk Hogan's wife planning medical malpractice lawsuit over WWE legend's death: Report

Hulk Hogan, WWE legend, passed away on July 24, aged 71, and forensic reports listed the cause of death as ‘acute myocardial infarction’ or a heart attack, but Hogan's wife is now planning a medical malpractice lawsuit in the case, TMZ Sports reported. Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71(AP)

Sky Daily plans to sue at least one of Hogan's doctors, sources told the publication. The suit will reportedly center around a neck operation Hogan underwent in May. Sky reportedly believes Hogan's phrenic nerve – which controls a person's breathing – was 'compromised' during the procedure.

Hindustan Times (HT.com) was unable to independently verify this information.

Reportedly, these issues may have played a part in Hogan's ultimate demise. In the 911 call that Sky made, she reportedly said “My husband's not breathing. He just stopped breathing.” TMZ Sports, citing sources, said that the 911 call made it clear that Hogan had not died of a sudden heart attack, but rather stopped breathing. Hindustan Times has not independently verified these claims.

Echoes of the therapist's claims

Notably, Hogan's therapist had made similar claims, which TMZ Sports had first reported. Hogan's therapist had said that during a recent operation – unclear whether it was surgery for his heart or a neck procedure – the surgeon ‘severed’ Hogan's phrenic nerve.

Sky had ordered a private autopsy be done as part of an investigation into potential medical malpractice.

Clearwater police continue their investigation into Hogan's death, and in an earlier statement, had told TMZ Sports "We have been in communication with family members -- including his son, Nick, and daughter, Brooke. The unique nature of this case has required us to interview multiple witnesses and seek medical records from a variety of providers, and our detectives continue to do that. All of this takes time," adding, “The Hogan family has been appreciative of our efforts and our communication with them.”