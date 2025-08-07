Instagram's new reposting and map features face backlash for absurd reason: ‘Reminds me of…’

Meta on Wednesday announced new features to Instagram, including reposts, a location-sharing map, and a revamped ‘Friends’. The changes now allow users to share public reels and posts, track friends’ locations, and discover content. However, these features are facing backlash on social media with users alleging that Instagram is just trying to ‘copy TikTok’. Instagram has introduced the reposting and map features(Meta)

What is Reposting on Instagram?

Reposting lets you share public reels and feed posts from others directly to your own followers. When you repost something, it appears in a separate “Reposts” tab on your profile and can be recommended to your followers in their feeds. It’s a simple way to share what you like with your community.

Creators also benefit - if someone reposts your reel or post, it might reach new audiences, even if they don’t follow you.

How to Repost:

Tap the repost icon on any public reel or post.

Add an optional note using the thought bubble that appears.

Press save to complete the repost.

What is the Instagram Map?

The Instagram Map is a new feature that lets you stay connected with friends by showing their activity and shared content based on location. You can see what your friends or favorite creators are posting from fun or interesting spots — and it gives you a fresh way to explore and interact.

Why Instagram is facing backlash

The new features, especially the reposting, is facing backlash on social media.

“First it was Stories (Snapchat), then Reels (TikTok), now reposts (Twitter). Instagram’s whole personality is borrowed,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“instagram wanna be tiktok so bad you can repost reels now 😭” another one added.

The TikTok Repost feature lets users share others’ videos with their followers, similar to a retweet on X. Reposted videos appear on followers' For You feeds, not on the user’s profile.