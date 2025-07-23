Internet thinks Trisha Paytas's 3rd child is Ozzy Osbourne's reincarnation. Bizarre reason why

Influencer Trisha Paytas gave birth to her third child on the same day Black Sabbath lead singer Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76. Though unrelated, the internet has found a link between the two incidents, and though bizarre, they can't stop talking about it. In fact, a section even thinks that the newborn, named Aquaman, is a reincarnation of Osbourne. Ozzy Osbourne (L) and Trisha Paytas with her third child, Aquaman (R). (Ozzy Osbourne and Trisha Paytas on Instagram)

The fact that Paytas' 3rd child was born on the same day as Ozzy Osbourne's death was a remarkable coincidence, or at least that's how the internet thinks. The reason: when her first child was born, Queen Elizabeth II had died; when her second child was born, Pope Francis had died, and now, Aquaman has come into the world on the same day as Ozzy Osbourne passed away.

The conspiracy theory about prominent world figures reincarnating as Paytas's children started going viral after Pope Francis's death on April 21, 2025. A few days later, on May 24, Trisha Paytas’ second child, daughter Elvis Paytas‑Hacmon, was born.

As a result, the internet could not contain their excitement, especially after the Ozzy Osbourne coincidence and posts flooded social media.

"trisha paytas has officially reincarnated 3 people: queen elizabeth, pope francis, & ozzy osbourne, it's getting scary😭," one user wrote on X.

“Trisha Paytas announcing the birth of her 3rd child and the Ozzy Osbourne dying on the same day……,” said another.

Queen Elizabeth's Death & Trisha Paytas' First Child

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, and just days later, Trisha Paytas welcomed her first daughter, Malibu Barbie, on September 14, 2022.

Social media seized on the eerie timing with jokes and memes suggesting that Paytas’s baby was the “reincarnation” of the queen—an absurd viral trend rooted purely in coincidence. Since then, every time a global figure passes away while Paytas is expecting, the meme reemerges.