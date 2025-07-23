Trisha Paytas shares first pictures of her 3rd baby and reveals his unique name

Trisha Paytas is officially a mom of three! The internet personality and YouTube star recently revealed the unique name of her third baby on “Just Trisha” podcast and it has a DC connection. Trisha shared that she and her husband, Moses Hacmon, named their son Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, who was born on July 12. She described the birth experience as “very traumatic,” but did not go into specific details about the delivery. Trisha Paytas reveals name of 3rd child(Trisha Paytas Instagram)

Trisha Paytas shares pictures of her 3rd baby

The 37-year-old influencer shared the happy news with fans on Instagram as well, posting a carousel of photos of her newborn. “AQUAMAN MOSES PAYTAS-HACMONBorn 07.12.25 @ 12:40 am,” she wrote in the caption, confirming the baby’s unique name and birth time.

Aquaman Moses is the third child of Trisha Paytas and her husband, artist Moses Hacmon. The couple welcomed their first child, Malibu Barbie, in September 2022, and had their second daughter Elvis, in June 2024. Just months later, Trisha shared she was pregnant again in a fun Instagram post that read: “MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN! BABY #3 COMING JULY 2025.” The family of four was seen posing on a dock, with Malibu holding up an ultrasound photo.

Trisha then shared a video of the gender reveal in May, which took place during her Eras of Trish Tour at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The event featured a countdown and burst of blue confetti before the screen lit up with the words, “It’s a boy.”

Leading up to Aquaman Moses’s birth, Trisha even joked about other quirky baby name options she considered. In a July 8 TikTok, she shared weird baby names like “Lemon,” “Papermate,” “Squeezie,” and “Squooshie," that she and her husband were considering as per Page Six. With baby Aquaman’s arrival, the Paytas-Hacmon family is now a lively party of five, and fans could not be more excited.

FAQs

What is the name of Trisha Paytas' third baby?

Trisha Paytas named her third baby Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon.

How many children does Trisha Paytas have?

Trisha Paytas has three children: daughters Malibu Barbie and Elvis, and her newborn son Aquaman Moses.

Who is Trisha Paytas’ husband?

Trisha Paytas is married to Moses Hacmon, an Israeli artist. The couple got married in 2021 and now share three kids.